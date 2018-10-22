Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Marange’s T1A concession has significant potential, says Botswana Diamonds
The diamond explorer recently signed an agreement with Vast under which it would conduct due diligence, exploration, mining and marketing on the concession, which was 6,913 hectares in surface area.
“This assessment has outlined significant potential on the concession and proposes the next steps which include mapping and trial mining if indicated,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
The property contained several targets for modern alluvial diamond placer deposits.
It said the grades of the known modern alluvial placers which drain the Marange diamond fields range in grade from 50 to 500 carats per hundred tons (cpht).
There was also potential for remnants of the basal Umkondo (conglomerate) unit in the concession, which runs at grades from 100-3,000 cpht elsewhere in Marange.
“The next steps will be to investigate the potential of the modern alluvial diamond deposits and of the older conglomerates on the property,” said Botswana Diamonds.
“Assuming positive results, the field work will be closely followed by drilling, pitting and bulk sampling which will form part of a pre-feasibility study and this may entail further funding beyond the initial $1 million committed to the programme by Vast.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished