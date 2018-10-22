Marange’s T1A concession has significant potential, says Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds and its partner Vast Resources have received a positive preliminary geological valuation of the Heritage Concession (Block T1A) within the Marange diamond fields of Zimbabwe.

The diamond explorer recently signed an agreement with Vast under which it would conduct due diligence, exploration, mining and marketing on the concession, which was 6,913 hectares in surface area.

“This assessment has outlined significant potential on the concession and proposes the next steps which include mapping and trial mining if indicated,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.

The property contained several targets for modern alluvial diamond placer deposits.

It said the grades of the known modern alluvial placers which drain the Marange diamond fields range in grade from 50 to 500 carats per hundred tons (cpht).

There was also potential for remnants of the basal Umkondo (conglomerate) unit in the concession, which runs at grades from 100-3,000 cpht elsewhere in Marange.

“The next steps will be to investigate the potential of the modern alluvial diamond deposits and of the older conglomerates on the property,” said Botswana Diamonds.

“Assuming positive results, the field work will be closely followed by drilling, pitting and bulk sampling which will form part of a pre-feasibility study and this may entail further funding beyond the initial $1 million committed to the programme by Vast.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





