Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Russia’s Ministry of Finance supports the creation of the Jewellery Competence Center in the Kostroma region
Sergey Sitnikov, Head of the Kostroma Province was quoted as saying that the competence center will help facilitate the communication between the industry bodies and regulatory authorities in order to implement new initiatives and strategies to improve the legislation in the jewellery sector.
“Those who organize the production know the inner problems of the sector and legal regulation. This knowledge should be used. This will be to the advantage of the entire Russian jewellery industry,” he said.
Alksey Moiseev added that the creation of the competence center will have a positive impact on the development of the Russian jewellery sector and promote competitiveness in the industry.
According to Kostroma.mk.ru, there are different training centers in the Kostroma Province that are being organized. The workers of the sector will be able to improve their technical skills and learn to use state-of-the-art technologies.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg