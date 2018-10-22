Russia’s Ministry of Finance supports the creation of the Jewellery Competence Center in the Kostroma region

18 october 2018

Russian Deputy Minister of Finance Aleksey Moiseev said that the Ministry of Finance supports the initiative to organize the Jewellery Competence Center in the Kostroma Province, which is a leader in jewellery manufacturing by volume in Russia, says a report on the Kostroma.mk.ru. website.Sergey Sitnikov, Head of the Kostroma Province was quoted as saying that the competence center will help facilitate the communication between the industry bodies and regulatory authorities in order to implement new initiatives and strategies to improve the legislation in the jewellery sector.“Those who organize the production know the inner problems of the sector and legal regulation. This knowledge should be used. This will be to the advantage of the entire Russian jewellery industry,” he said.Alksey Moiseev added that the creation of the competence center will have a positive impact on the development of the Russian jewellery sector and promote competitiveness in the industry.According to Kostroma.mk.ru, there are different training centers in the Kostroma Province that are being organized. The workers of the sector will be able to improve their technical skills and learn to use state-of-the-art technologies.