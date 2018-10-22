The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA during 9 months grew by 42% to 72.8 bn roubles

17 october 2018

PJSC ALROSA , the head company of ALROSA Group, has published its financial results under the Russian accounting standards (RAS) for the three quarters of 2018.

The proceeds of PJSC ALROSA under RAS for the first nine months of 2018 amounted to 183.3 bn roubles, a rise of 20 bn roubles or 11% compared to the same period last year. The revenue was affected by the growth of average prices on gem-quality diamonds and the rouble depreciation against USD.

PJSC ALROSA’s net income in January-September 2018 amounted to 72.8 bn roubles, a rise of 21.7 bn roubles or 42% compared to the previous year.

According to the company, the IFRS report for the Q3 and 9 months will be published on November 8, 2018.



