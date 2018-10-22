Exclusive

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Today

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

01 october 2018

The RAS net income of PJSC ALROSA during 9 months grew by 42% to 72.8 bn roubles

17 october 2018
News

news_18072018_alrosa.gifPJSC ALROSA , the head company of ALROSA Group, has published its financial results under the Russian accounting standards (RAS) for the three quarters of 2018.
The proceeds of PJSC ALROSA under RAS for the first nine months of 2018 amounted to 183.3 bn roubles, a rise of 20 bn roubles or 11% compared to the same period last year. The revenue was affected by the growth of average prices on gem-quality diamonds and the rouble depreciation against USD.
PJSC ALROSA’s net income in January-September 2018 amounted to 72.8 bn roubles, a rise of 21.7 bn roubles or 42% compared to the previous year.
According to the company, the IFRS report for the Q3 and 9 months will be published on November 8, 2018.

    

