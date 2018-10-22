Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips in Q3 2018

Rio Tinto has announced that production in its Argyle Mines (100%) and Diavik Mine (60%) have dipped during the third quarter of 2018. Argyle witnessed a 19% dip in carat production y-o-y. In the third quarter of 2017, Argyle’s production was enhanced by the processing of higher grade alluvial tailings.

A total of 3.83 mn carats were mined from a total of 14.65mn tonnes of ore processed in Q3 2018, as compared with 47.57 mn carats recovered from 12.55 mn tonnes of ore processed in Q3 2017.

At Diavik too, carats recovered in the third quarter of 2018 were lower as compared to the same period of the previous year – in this case by 9% - due to lower grades. “The A21 project successfully mined first ore in March 2018 and is expected to reach commercial production during the fourth quarter of 2018. This fourth diamond pipe was officially opened on 20 August 2018,” Rio Tinto added.

At Diavik, a total of 6.7mn tonnes were processed from which 17.76 mn carats of diamonds were recovered; as compared to 5.78 mn tonnes of ore processed and 19.61 mn carats of diamonds recovered in the same period of the previous year.

For 9 months of 2018, Argyle processed a total of 41.53 mn tonnes which yielded 108.57mn carats of diamonds; as compared to 35.11 mn tonnes processed in 9 months of 2017 from which 109.88 mn carats of diamonds were recovered.

Diavik’s 9 month 2018 production (on 100% basis) amounted to 54.67 mn carats of diamonds from 18.79 mn tonnes processed; as compared to 57.19 mn carats of diamonds recovered from processing 16.64 mn tonnes of ore in 9 month 2017.

Rio Tinto’s diamond production guidance for 2018 is between 17 and 20 mn carats.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



