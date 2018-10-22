Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips in Q3 2018
A total of 3.83 mn carats were mined from a total of 14.65mn tonnes of ore processed in Q3 2018, as compared with 47.57 mn carats recovered from 12.55 mn tonnes of ore processed in Q3 2017.
At Diavik too, carats recovered in the third quarter of 2018 were lower as compared to the same period of the previous year – in this case by 9% - due to lower grades. “The A21 project successfully mined first ore in March 2018 and is expected to reach commercial production during the fourth quarter of 2018. This fourth diamond pipe was officially opened on 20 August 2018,” Rio Tinto added.
At Diavik, a total of 6.7mn tonnes were processed from which 17.76 mn carats of diamonds were recovered; as compared to 5.78 mn tonnes of ore processed and 19.61 mn carats of diamonds recovered in the same period of the previous year.
For 9 months of 2018, Argyle processed a total of 41.53 mn tonnes which yielded 108.57mn carats of diamonds; as compared to 35.11 mn tonnes processed in 9 months of 2017 from which 109.88 mn carats of diamonds were recovered.
Diavik’s 9 month 2018 production (on 100% basis) amounted to 54.67 mn carats of diamonds from 18.79 mn tonnes processed; as compared to 57.19 mn carats of diamonds recovered from processing 16.64 mn tonnes of ore in 9 month 2017.
Rio Tinto’s diamond production guidance for 2018 is between 17 and 20 mn carats.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished