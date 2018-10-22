Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
GIA-India conducts education seminars for gem & jewellery industry members
Ms. Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and Middle East, said, “As a public-benefit institute, GIA works to create awareness and educate the trade through our education seminars. Working closely with regional associations, GIA India has been able to reach out to trade members in Tier-II and Tier-III locations such as Bhavani (Kerala), Patan (Gujarat), Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh), Dharmanagar (Tripura) and many more.”
More than 1,200 members of the gem and jewellery trade gained important information through the educational seminars that covered topics including natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, diamond treatments, coloured gemstones and pearls.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished