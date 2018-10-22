Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
GJEPC Jaipur hosts exporter interaction with bank and customs officials
According to the report, Shri A K Meena, DC, Customs, SEZ Sitapura along with other Customs officials, senior officials of major banks as well as representatives of over 30 SEZ units from Jaipur were present at the meeting.
Exporters drew the attention of the banks and customs officials to some of the problems they faced including requirement of customs-attested export declaration forms or shipping bills, not permitting advance payments to foreign precious metal suppliers, not allowing intra SEZ payments against sales made by one unit to other or even to MMTC, which is the country's major supplier of metals and minerals.
Bankers also highlighted some of their concerns including that consignment exports above $1 mn to be routed bank to bank and not as direct export. Besides other issues, banks pointed out that advance payment facility for importing precious metal from foreign suppliers is permitted by RBI only for Star Houses.
A K Meena, DC Customs assured both the banks and members of the trade that he and his team can be approached directly on such issues and a solution could be worked out together or, if needed, raised directly with those concerned.
