GJEPC Jaipur hosts exporter interaction with bank and customs officials

16 october 2018

The Jaipur regional office of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) hosted an "Industry Interaction with Banks" on Friday, October 12 as part of its event series ‘The Dialogue - A New Beginning’, says a report in gjepc.org.

According to the report, Shri A K Meena, DC, Customs, SEZ Sitapura along with other Customs officials, senior officials of major banks as well as representatives of over 30 SEZ units from Jaipur were present at the meeting.

Exporters drew the attention of the banks and customs officials to some of the problems they faced including requirement of customs-attested export declaration forms or shipping bills, not permitting advance payments to foreign precious metal suppliers, not allowing intra SEZ payments against sales made by one unit to other or even to MMTC, which is the country's major supplier of metals and minerals.

Bankers also highlighted some of their concerns including that consignment exports above $1 mn to be routed bank to bank and not as direct export. Besides other issues, banks pointed out that advance payment facility for importing precious metal from foreign suppliers is permitted by RBI only for Star Houses.

A K Meena, DC Customs assured both the banks and members of the trade that he and his team can be approached directly on such issues and a solution could be worked out together or, if needed, raised directly with those concerned.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





