Gem Diamonds recovers 357 ct light brown stone from Letšeng

16 october 2018

Image credit: Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 357 carat light brown ‘high quality’ diamond from its 75 percent-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.It said in a brief statement posted on its website Monday that the stone was the 13th diamond of over 100 carats recovered from Letšeng this year.Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 138 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.Company chief executive Clifford Elphick said July that the improved recoveries combined with the discovery and subsequent sale of the 910 carat Lesotho Legend for $40 million last March had generated a strong financial performance for the first half.Gem Diamonds registered record rough tender revenues of $169.2 million from diamonds mined in the first half of its financial year, a 43 percent jump on the second half of 2017.The average price per carat of diamonds sold during the period leaped 33 percent to $2,742 from $2,061.