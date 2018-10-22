Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Gem Diamonds recovers 357 ct light brown stone from Letšeng
It said in a brief statement posted on its website Monday that the stone was the 13th diamond of over 100 carats recovered from Letšeng this year.
Image credit: Gem Diamonds
Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 138 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
Company chief executive Clifford Elphick said July that the improved recoveries combined with the discovery and subsequent sale of the 910 carat Lesotho Legend for $40 million last March had generated a strong financial performance for the first half.
Gem Diamonds registered record rough tender revenues of $169.2 million from diamonds mined in the first half of its financial year, a 43 percent jump on the second half of 2017.
The average price per carat of diamonds sold during the period leaped 33 percent to $2,742 from $2,061.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished