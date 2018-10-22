Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Angola denies abusing illegal foreign diamond miners
The country’s “Operation Transparency” seeks to reduce diamond smuggling and raise more revenues for state coffers from the sector.
Angolan Police Commissioner Antonio Bernardo was quoted by Reuters as saying that reports of four Angolans that were allegedly hacked to death and seven injured by the illegal foreign diamond miners were incorrect.
He said the only fatality he knew of was in a traffic accident.
“We have no record of any burning of homes, much less reprisals and or assaults on anyone,” Bernardo said.
“Angola and its government appeals to the common sense of the international community to realise that there is no underlying xenophobia, but only the legitimate normalising of the socio-economic life of the country and national security.”
Reports had alleged that violence erupted after police in the southern African country rounded up "illegal aliens" and seized around 3,000 diamonds, 150 vehicles and over $80,000 in cash.
About 800 people were said to have been arrested as part of the operation including Congolese, Lebanese, Malians and Nigerians.
Angolan President Joao Lourenco was pushing for reformation of the country’s diamond industry to stop dependence on crude oil.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished