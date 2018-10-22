Angola denies abusing illegal foreign diamond miners

16 october 2018

Angola has refuted reports that its security forces failed to observe human rights when they conducted an operation to drive out foreign illegal artisanal diamond miners in the Lunda Norte province bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The country’s “Operation Transparency” seeks to reduce diamond smuggling and raise more revenues for state coffers from the sector.

Angolan Police Commissioner Antonio Bernardo was quoted by Reuters as saying that reports of four Angolans that were allegedly hacked to death and seven injured by the illegal foreign diamond miners were incorrect.

He said the only fatality he knew of was in a traffic accident.

“We have no record of any burning of homes, much less reprisals and or assaults on anyone,” Bernardo said.

“Angola and its government appeals to the common sense of the international community to realise that there is no underlying xenophobia, but only the legitimate normalising of the socio-economic life of the country and national security.”

Reports had alleged that violence erupted after police in the southern African country rounded up "illegal aliens" and seized around 3,000 diamonds, 150 vehicles and over $80,000 in cash.

About 800 people were said to have been arrested as part of the operation including Congolese, Lebanese, Malians and Nigerians.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco was pushing for reformation of the country’s diamond industry to stop dependence on crude oil.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



