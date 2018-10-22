Stornoway rakes in $24.7 mln from Q3 diamond sales

15 october 2018

Stornoway Diamonds said it sold 184,620 carats in two tender sales for gross proceeds of $24.7 million, representing an average price of $134 per carat.

The diamonds represented run-of-mine production recovered at its Renard Diamond Mine in Canada between April and June 2018.

Stornoway also sold 21,367 carats of diamonds smaller than the -7 DTC sieve size in an out of tender contract sale for gross proceeds of $362,150.

Company chief executive Matt Manson said the third quarter saw the underground mine at Renard attain its full design capacity after a challenging ramp-up period.

“In addition to higher mining rates, we are also seeing significant improvement in carat recoveries and grade as we open up mining panels in the main body of the Renard 2 kimberlite,” he said.

“Our carat recoveries have improved each month during the quarter and we expect this trend to continue into the fourth quarter.”

Manson said the new ore sorting circuit, operating since May, was yielding both lower levels of diamond breakage and higher levels of diamond liberation.

“Both bode well for future value recovery,” he said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



