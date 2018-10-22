Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
L’ECOLE des Arts Joailliers presents the collection of men’s rings of Yves Gastou
The exhibition showcases 500 rings which refer to different styles and periods – from American biker rings of the 1970s to ancient Egyptian rings.
Image credit: L’ECOLE des Arts Joailliers
“Overshadowed by the female pageantry, the male ring finally arrives in the spotlight, with an abundance of creativity that speaks to the eye, to the soul and to the heart," said Marie Vallanet-Delhom, President of L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts.
Yves Gastou, French antiquarian and decorator, has created his collection within over 30 years buying the rings in flea markets, public sales, workshop sales and while travelling. He has been carefully selecting the items for his collection, which reflects the creative nature of its owner.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg