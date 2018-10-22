L’ECOLE des Arts Joailliers presents the collection of men’s rings of Yves Gastou

15 october 2018

Image credit: L’ECOLE des Arts Joailliers

L’ECOLE des Arts Joailliers sponsored by Van Cleef & Arpels holds for the first time in its history the exhibition of men’s rings belonging to Yves Gastou. It is held in Paris and will be open until November 30, 2018, according to the Jeweller’s official website.The exhibition showcases 500 rings which refer to different styles and periods – from American biker rings of the 1970s to ancient Egyptian rings.“Overshadowed by the female pageantry, the male ring finally arrives in the spotlight, with an abundance of creativity that speaks to the eye, to the soul and to the heart," said Marie Vallanet-Delhom, President of L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts.Yves Gastou, French antiquarian and decorator, has created his collection within over 30 years buying the rings in flea markets, public sales, workshop sales and while travelling. He has been carefully selecting the items for his collection, which reflects the creative nature of its owner.