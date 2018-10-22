Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Petra Diamonds to focus on value over higher carat volume
It produced 3.8 million carats in the financial year ended 30 June 2018 and was expecting output to be between 3.8 and 4 million carats in the financial year 2019.
“As the Company transitions from its capital-intensive phase to steady-state operations, its core focus is on further streamlining operations and re-setting the cost base across its portfolio,” Petra said.
Company non-executive chairperson Adonis Pouroulis said the proposed disposal of KEM JV last July demonstrated the ongoing optimisation of the company’s asset portfolio.
Meanwhile, Petra outgoing chief executive Johan Dippenaar said the company’s operational operation expenditure dropped 46 percent during the period under review as they reduced their capital profile.
He said the trend was expected to continue with $93 million of Capex in financial year 2019.
“Taking into account the lower levels of capital expenditure going forward, Petra’s future focus will be on the continued optimisation of operations and the generation of free cashflow,” said Dippenaar.
“A key part of the company’s strategy going forward will be to drive operational efficiencies throughout the portfolio, with an emphasis on value-over-volume production.”
Petra’s revenue increased 25 percent to $495.3 million in the financial year ended 30 June 2018 compared to $394.8 million, a year earlier.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished