Petra Diamonds to focus on value over higher carat volume

15 october 2018

Petra Diamonds said it is moving its focus away from higher carat volume production targets to value optimisation, which helps it maximise profitability and returns for shareholders.

It produced 3.8 million carats in the financial year ended 30 June 2018 and was expecting output to be between 3.8 and 4 million carats in the financial year 2019.

“As the Company transitions from its capital-intensive phase to steady-state operations, its core focus is on further streamlining operations and re-setting the cost base across its portfolio,” Petra said.

Company non-executive chairperson Adonis Pouroulis said the proposed disposal of KEM JV last July demonstrated the ongoing optimisation of the company’s asset portfolio.

Meanwhile, Petra outgoing chief executive Johan Dippenaar said the company’s operational operation expenditure dropped 46 percent during the period under review as they reduced their capital profile.

He said the trend was expected to continue with $93 million of Capex in financial year 2019.

“Taking into account the lower levels of capital expenditure going forward, Petra’s future focus will be on the continued optimisation of operations and the generation of free cashflow,” said Dippenaar.

“A key part of the company’s strategy going forward will be to drive operational efficiencies throughout the portfolio, with an emphasis on value-over-volume production.”

Petra’s revenue increased 25 percent to $495.3 million in the financial year ended 30 June 2018 compared to $394.8 million, a year earlier.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



