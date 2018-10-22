Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter choses the Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her wedding
The tiara, which is called Greville Emerald Kokoshnik, was let to Princess Eugenie by grandmother the Queen and was created by Boucheron in 1919.
Image credit: royal.uk
“By wearing this stunning emerald and diamond tiara, Princess Eugenie honored the history and tradition associated with the Royal Family, while also showcasing her own personal style,” Town&Country quoted gemologist Grant Mobley.
The central stone of the piece is a 93.70-carat emerald surrounded by six emeralds on either side. The princess also wore a set of diamond and emerald earings, which was a wedding gift from her groom.
According to Town&Country, it was expected that Princess Eugenie would choose to wear the York Diamond Tiara worn by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, on her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986. However the Queen’s granddaughter chose the fashionable “kokoshnik” style tiara for her first tiara moment.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg