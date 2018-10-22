Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter choses the Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her wedding

15 october 2018

Image credit: royal.uk

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, wore a tiara made of platinum featuring diamonds and emeralds at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, says Rapaport.The tiara, which is called Greville Emerald Kokoshnik, was let to Princess Eugenie by grandmother the Queen and was created by Boucheron in 1919.“By wearing this stunning emerald and diamond tiara, Princess Eugenie honored the history and tradition associated with the Royal Family, while also showcasing her own personal style,” Town&Country quoted gemologist Grant Mobley.The central stone of the piece is a 93.70-carat emerald surrounded by six emeralds on either side. The princess also wore a set of diamond and emerald earings, which was a wedding gift from her groom.According to Town&Country, it was expected that Princess Eugenie would choose to wear the York Diamond Tiara worn by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, on her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986. However the Queen’s granddaughter chose the fashionable “kokoshnik” style tiara for her first tiara moment.