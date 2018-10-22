India’s polished diamond exports down 10.78% in September

15 october 2018

Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India during September dropped to $ 2.37 bn from $ 2.65 bn in September 2017, a decrease of 10.78% y-o-y, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Rough imports too dipped by 14.49% in value terms during the month to $ 1.25 bn as compared to $ 1.47 bn imported during the September 2017. In volume terms, rough imports increased from 15.72 mn carats during September 2017 to 16.10 mn carats during September this year.

Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down by 6.56% to $ 162.86 mn in September 2018 from $ 174.29 mn in September 2017.

For the first 6 months of the fiscal year, polished diamond exports during April-September 2018 were up 6.58% to $ 12.68 bn as against the $ 11.90 bn exported over the same period last year, while imports of polished diamonds fell by 36.21% to $ 768.60 mn as compared with $ 1,204.97 mn for the same period in 2017.

During the same period in the fiscal year, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 8.14% to $ 8.42 bn from $ 9.16 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 7.03% from 91.05 mn cts in April-September 2017 to 84.66 mn cts in the same period in 2018.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



