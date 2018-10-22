Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
India’s polished diamond exports down 10.78% in September
Rough imports too dipped by 14.49% in value terms during the month to $ 1.25 bn as compared to $ 1.47 bn imported during the September 2017. In volume terms, rough imports increased from 15.72 mn carats during September 2017 to 16.10 mn carats during September this year.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down by 6.56% to $ 162.86 mn in September 2018 from $ 174.29 mn in September 2017.
For the first 6 months of the fiscal year, polished diamond exports during April-September 2018 were up 6.58% to $ 12.68 bn as against the $ 11.90 bn exported over the same period last year, while imports of polished diamonds fell by 36.21% to $ 768.60 mn as compared with $ 1,204.97 mn for the same period in 2017.
During the same period in the fiscal year, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 8.14% to $ 8.42 bn from $ 9.16 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 7.03% from 91.05 mn cts in April-September 2017 to 84.66 mn cts in the same period in 2018.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished