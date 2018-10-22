Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in New York for $7.9 mln including two stones of especially large size
The company sold more than 90% lots with total weight of over 1.300 carats worth $7.9 million. The auction was attended by clients from the US, India, Israel, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and others.
108 carats Image credit: ALROSA
The key stones of the action were - a white diamond with yellow shade weighing almost 98 carats and a white diamond weighing 108 carats. Both stones were mined at the Yubileinaya pipe in Yakutiya. Recently Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA, noted that such large and pure diamonds are extremely rare in nature.
98 carats Image credit: ALROSA
"The auction was held during some major holidays, therefore some of our customers couldn’t attend it. So it had an effect on the overall result. Meanwhile the sale of coloured stones was extremely successful - we sold all but one lot. And the efficiency was quite high", - said Eugene Agureev.
He also said that despite the fact that the United States is a key consumer of polished diamonds, ALROSA’s rough diamond auctions are very successful and attract more and more customers.