The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
AGD DIAMONDS is a two-times winner of “Minex Russia”
The company has become a laureate in two nominations – “Breakthrough of the Year” and “Social Responsibility” – for the implementation at the Grib diamond mine of groundbreaking, modern and ecologically friendly technologies and equipment respectful of the environment as well as for social assistance and welfare aid to the organizations and communities of the Arkhangelsk Province.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
Representatives of the leading mining companies, experts, supervisory bodies, the Ministry of Natural Resource and Ecology of Russia and more than 50 companies having mining and exploration business all over the world attended the forum entitled “Innovative Advantage – the Course of Development of the Mining and Geological Industry”.
During the event the Deputy Chief Engineer, Science and Technical Upgrading, AGD DIAMONDS, Ivan Ivanov spoke about “Current State and Prospects of the Development of the Grib diamond field”. He presented the production, ecological and social sides of the current community work and talked about the company’s future plans including technical, mining and economic capacity development of AGD DIAMONDS.
A number of companies have shared their experience about Micromine – the leader in providing innovative solutions supply for the industry. The company is implementing some products of the provider at its Grib diamond mine.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg