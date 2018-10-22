AGD DIAMONDS is a two-times winner of “Minex Russia”

12 october 2018

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

AGD DIAMONDS is the winner of two out of six nominations of the IV Mining and Exploration Business Forum “Minex Russia”, the largest in Russia international symposium on actual issues in exploration, mining and production of minerals. The forum concluded on October 4 in Moscow.The company has become a laureate in two nominations – “Breakthrough of the Year” and “Social Responsibility” – for the implementation at the Grib diamond mine of groundbreaking, modern and ecologically friendly technologies and equipment respectful of the environment as well as for social assistance and welfare aid to the organizations and communities of the Arkhangelsk Province.Representatives of the leading mining companies, experts, supervisory bodies, the Ministry of Natural Resource and Ecology of Russia and more than 50 companies having mining and exploration business all over the world attended the forum entitled “Innovative Advantage – the Course of Development of the Mining and Geological Industry”.During the event the Deputy Chief Engineer, Science and Technical Upgrading, AGD DIAMONDS, Ivan Ivanov spoke about “Current State and Prospects of the Development of the Grib diamond field”. He presented the production, ecological and social sides of the current community work and talked about the company’s future plans including technical, mining and economic capacity development of AGD DIAMONDS.A number of companies have shared their experience about Micromine – the leader in providing innovative solutions supply for the industry. The company is implementing some products of the provider at its Grib diamond mine.