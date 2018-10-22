Gemfields promotes responsible sourcing of gemstones

12 october 2018

Gemfields, which has operations in Mozambique and Zambia, has launched a global advertising campaign dubbed “every piece unique” to raise awareness of responsible sourcing in the coloured gemstone industry.

The company said the campaign, which it launched in partnership with Gutenberg Global and adam&eve DDB, brings to life its core values and associated initiatives.

Gemfields’ three key values were transparency, integrity and legitimacy.

“We wanted to bring to life the many stories behind responsibly sourcing precious gemstones in Africa as there is far more to our business than industry-leading mining and geology,” said Gemfields marketing and communications director Emily Dungey.

“The characters in the campaign allow us to build awareness of the many life-changing community projects we carry out, our pioneering quest for greater transparency across the industry and the support we provide for vital conservation work protecting Africa’s biodiversity,” said Dungey.

The campaign film was set in a contemporary art gallery, closing for the night, when the sculptures come to life through movement and dance.

Each character represents one of Gemfields’ core values or its life-changing initiatives for the communities near its mines over improved education, health care, sustainable livelihoods, and conservation efforts.

“The campaign is a snapshot of who we are: it’s fun, unexpected and non-conformist, but also gives an insight into some of the ways in which Gemfields strives to leave a positive and lasting impact,” said Dungey.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished