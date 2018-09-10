Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
10 september 2018
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Rio Tinto showcases Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in Hong Kong
Headining the 2018 collection of 63 pink, red and violet diamonds is the Argyle Muse, a 2.28 carat polished oval diamond, the largest purplish red diamond ever offered at Tender.
Rio Tinto Diamonds global marketing director Josephine Johnson said, “We have seen, and continue to see, strong demand in the Asia market for these rare diamonds and an appreciation of their value as works of art and great beauty.”
Rio Tinto’s Argyle diamond mine in the far north of Western Australia produces virtually the world’s entire supply of pink, red and violet diamonds. The 63 diamonds in the tender weigh a total of 51.48 carats – including five fancy red diamonds, two purplish red diamonds and three violet diamonds.
The 2018 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender will be taken to New York after Hong Kong, with bids closing on 10 October.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished