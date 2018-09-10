Rio Tinto showcases Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in Hong Kong

Today

Rio Tinto’s Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased to connoisseurs and collectors from across Asia in Hong Kong, according to a press note from the mining giant.

Headining the 2018 collection of 63 pink, red and violet diamonds is the Argyle Muse, a 2.28 carat polished oval diamond, the largest purplish red diamond ever offered at Tender.

Rio Tinto Diamonds global marketing director Josephine Johnson said, “We have seen, and continue to see, strong demand in the Asia market for these rare diamonds and an appreciation of their value as works of art and great beauty.”

Rio Tinto’s Argyle diamond mine in the far north of Western Australia produces virtually the world’s entire supply of pink, red and violet diamonds. The 63 diamonds in the tender weigh a total of 51.48 carats – including five fancy red diamonds, two purplish red diamonds and three violet diamonds.

The 2018 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender will be taken to New York after Hong Kong, with bids closing on 10 October.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



