Diamcor Mining pockets $727k from latest rough diamonds sale

Diamcor Mining said it sold 2,606.50 carats of rough diamonds from its Venetia project in South Africa for $726,588 or an average price of $278.76 per carat.

The diamonds were recovered as part of the company’s processing exercises performed following the recent screening modifications at its project.

The rough diamonds sold included a high quality 18.44 carat gem octahedron, and two gem quality diamonds weighing 18.57 and 14.70 carats respectively.

These special diamonds were sold for $195,810, or $3786.70 per carat.

"We are very pleased with the results of this tender, and while the recoveries in the special category point to the project's potential, the average dollar per carat achieved before and after the inclusion of specials, is also very encouraging," said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor. "Our current efforts at the project are focused on increasing processing volumes and enhancing operating efficiency and consistency."



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished