Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom

Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...

10 september 2018

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

27 august 2018

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Diamcor Mining pockets $727k from latest rough diamonds sale

Diamcor Mining said it sold 2,606.50 carats of rough diamonds from its Venetia project in South Africa for $726,588 or an average price of $278.76 per carat.
The diamonds were recovered as part of the company’s processing exercises performed following the recent screening modifications at its project.
The rough diamonds sold included a high quality 18.44 carat gem octahedron, and two gem quality diamonds weighing 18.57 and 14.70 carats respectively.
These special diamonds were sold for $195,810, or $3786.70 per carat.
"We are very pleased with the results of this tender, and while the recoveries in the special category point to the project's potential, the average dollar per carat achieved before and after the inclusion of specials, is also very encouraging," said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor. "Our current efforts at the project are focused on increasing processing volumes and enhancing operating efficiency and consistency."

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished
