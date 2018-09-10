De Beers concludes acquisition of Peregrine Diamonds

Today

De Beers said it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding securities of Peregrine Diamonds for C$107 million or C$0.24 per share.

The acquisition, it said, included the Chidliak diamond resource located in Canada’s Nunavut Territory and other properties elsewhere in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

“We are very pleased to complete the addition of the Chidliak resource to De Beers Group’s world-leading diamond resource portfolio, and to extend our presence in Canada,” said group chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“We look forward to developing the resource further and are excited about its potential for contributing to our future diamond production.”

The transaction was recently approved by Peregrine’s security holders and the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Peregrine common shares would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the end of trading today (Friday).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished