Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom

Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...

10 september 2018

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

27 august 2018

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

De Beers concludes acquisition of Peregrine Diamonds

De Beers said it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding securities of Peregrine Diamonds for C$107 million or C$0.24 per share.
The acquisition, it said, included the Chidliak diamond resource located in Canada’s Nunavut Territory and other properties elsewhere in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.
“We are very pleased to complete the addition of the Chidliak resource to De Beers Group’s world-leading diamond resource portfolio, and to extend our presence in Canada,” said group chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“We look forward to developing the resource further and are excited about its potential for contributing to our future diamond production.”
The transaction was recently approved by Peregrine’s security holders and the Supreme Court of British Columbia.
Peregrine common shares would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the end of trading today (Friday).

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished

