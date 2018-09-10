Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
10 september 2018
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Antwerp polished diamond prices rise in holiday period
The volume of Antwerp’s polished diamond exports during the month of August declined by 14% on a yearly basis, though the prices for those goods increased by 14% resulting in a 33% rise in the average price per carat, the agency cited the data from the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. The average price also increased by 6% to $2,517 per carat compared to the previous month.
The volume of polished diamond imports rose by 10%, yielding a 13% rise in the value of polished goods traded. The average price of imports rose by a modest 2.5% year-over-year. Since January, polished-diamond imports have risen by 6% in volume and 5% in value to $7.8 billion as prices have remained stable. Polished exports have fallen by 2% in volume this year, but the overall value of the polished trade has risen by 3% to $7.7 billion as the average price per carat has gained 6% to $2,410.
In the rough diamond trade the industry saw an increase in prices per carat by 16% in August 2018 compared to the same month in 2017. Imports of rough diamonds fell 17% in volume resulting in a just a 2% decline in the value of those imports.
The volume of rough exports fell 16%, yet exports only lost 0.5% in value in the month of August. The average price per carat of exported fell to $103 from $124 in July. For the first eight months of the year, Antwerp’s rough diamond imports stayed at 62 million carats while the value of those imports has risen more than 5% to $7.5 billion. The volume of rough diamond exports from the diamond capital are down by less than 2% at 82 million carats, while their value has also increased by 5.5% to $8.7 billion, as the average price has risen by 7% .
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished