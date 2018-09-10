Antwerp polished diamond prices rise in holiday period

Today

The Antwerp polished-diamond trade saw a higher average price per carat, with prices for exports of polished diamonds increase by 6%, during August when the industry takes a small break, according to the Diamond Loupe.The volume of Antwerp’s polished diamond exports during the month of August declined by 14% on a yearly basis, though the prices for those goods increased by 14% resulting in a 33% rise in the average price per carat, the agency cited the data from the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. The average price also increased by 6% to $2,517 per carat compared to the previous month.The volume of polished diamond imports rose by 10%, yielding a 13% rise in the value of polished goods traded. The average price of imports rose by a modest 2.5% year-over-year. Since January, polished-diamond imports have risen by 6% in volume and 5% in value to $7.8 billion as prices have remained stable. Polished exports have fallen by 2% in volume this year, but the overall value of the polished trade has risen by 3% to $7.7 billion as the average price per carat has gained 6% to $2,410.In the rough diamond trade the industry saw an increase in prices per carat by 16% in August 2018 compared to the same month in 2017. Imports of rough diamonds fell 17% in volume resulting in a just a 2% decline in the value of those imports.The volume of rough exports fell 16%, yet exports only lost 0.5% in value in the month of August. The average price per carat of exported fell to $103 from $124 in July. For the first eight months of the year, Antwerp’s rough diamond imports stayed at 62 million carats while the value of those imports has risen more than 5% to $7.5 billion. The volume of rough diamond exports from the diamond capital are down by less than 2% at 82 million carats, while their value has also increased by 5.5% to $8.7 billion, as the average price has risen by 7% .