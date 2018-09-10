Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
10 september 2018
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Registration gathers momentum for GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’
The confirmed exhibitors from India are Amrut Gems, Anand International, Asian Star, Dirgh Diamond Pvt Ltd, Dharmanandan Diamond Pvt. Ltd, D Navinchandra Exports, Dimexon Diamonds Ltd, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd, J.B. And Brothers Pvt. Ltd, Janam Corporation Pvt Ltd, JK Star | K.P. Sanghvi & Sons LLP, Karp Impex Ltd, Kiran Gems Pvt. Ltd, K. Girdharlal, Kumbh Gems Mahendra Brothers Export Pvt. Ltd, Mahima Gems Mithal Mfg. Co, Narola Gems, Nikita Diamonds, Parishi Diamond, Param Exports, Popatlal Nathalal Shah, Rosy Blue, Shree Ramkrishna Exports, S. Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt.ltd, Sanghvi & Sons, Sheel Gems, Sheetal Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd, Shivam Jewels Star Rays, Samarth Diamond, Tanvirkumar & Company, Unique Gems, Vaibhav Gems, Veer Gems | Vishindas Holaram VD Global, Yamuna Enterprise.
Buyers will include international diamond wholesalers, dealers and jewellery manufacturers from USA, Russia, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Iran, South Korea, Turkey, Middle East, South Africa and other regions.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished