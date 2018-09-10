Registration gathers momentum for GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’

Registration for the Second Edition of the ‘India Diamond Week’ organized by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India from October 23-25, 2018 in Mumbai, is in full swing now. This year, the GJEPC expects the India Diamond Week 2018 to be much larger with increased participation of diamond manufacturers and buyer representation from many more destinations from across the world.

The confirmed exhibitors from India are Amrut Gems, Anand International, Asian Star, Dirgh Diamond Pvt Ltd, Dharmanandan Diamond Pvt. Ltd, D Navinchandra Exports, Dimexon Diamonds Ltd, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd, J.B. And Brothers Pvt. Ltd, Janam Corporation Pvt Ltd, JK Star | K.P. Sanghvi & Sons LLP, Karp Impex Ltd, Kiran Gems Pvt. Ltd, K. Girdharlal, Kumbh Gems Mahendra Brothers Export Pvt. Ltd, Mahima Gems Mithal Mfg. Co, Narola Gems, Nikita Diamonds, Parishi Diamond, Param Exports, Popatlal Nathalal Shah, Rosy Blue, Shree Ramkrishna Exports, S. Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt.ltd, Sanghvi & Sons, Sheel Gems, Sheetal Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd, Shivam Jewels Star Rays, Samarth Diamond, Tanvirkumar & Company, Unique Gems, Vaibhav Gems, Veer Gems | Vishindas Holaram VD Global, Yamuna Enterprise.

Buyers will include international diamond wholesalers, dealers and jewellery manufacturers from USA, Russia, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Iran, South Korea, Turkey, Middle East, South Africa and other regions.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished