Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
10 september 2018
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
GJEPC’s new ‘International Corporate Campaign’ launched at Hong Kong Show
Highlighting India’s relationship with Hong Kong Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, "For India, with total exports of US$ 42 billion and with 33% of total g & j exports directed to Hong Kong, it has been the largest export market. Each year our presence at this platform, helps us enhance our relationship with the existing clients and also generate new ones. Exports of cut and polished diamonds to Hong Kong accounted for US$ 10 bn and those of gold jewellery stood at US$ 973.40 mn.”
Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC commented: “GJEPC launches its International Campaign this year at HK as one could not think of a better platform than this one. The show witnesses the convergence of leading gems & jewellery players from across the globe. India's skill-set in cutting and polishing diamonds and gemstones makes India a predominant leader in diamond manufacturing and coloured gemstone manufacturing. With the ready availability of raw material, cost-effective labour and skills passed through generations, India is the preferred source for gems and jewellery products by buyers from the world over. With a five million strong workforce employed across the sector, the gems and jewellery industry contributes 7% to the country's GDP. The Campaign features India as the one-stop destination to source world-class gems and jewellery.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished