GJEPC’s new ‘International Corporate Campaign’ launched at Hong Kong Show

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India, which has organised the India Pavilion at the Hong Kong Show with a strong contingent of 94 companies this year, also chose to unveil its new ‘International Corporate Campaign’ at Hong Kong, which is also India’s leading destination for its gems and jewellery exports.

Highlighting India’s relationship with Hong Kong Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, "For India, with total exports of US$ 42 billion and with 33% of total g & j exports directed to Hong Kong, it has been the largest export market. Each year our presence at this platform, helps us enhance our relationship with the existing clients and also generate new ones. Exports of cut and polished diamonds to Hong Kong accounted for US$ 10 bn and those of gold jewellery stood at US$ 973.40 mn.”

Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC commented: “GJEPC launches its International Campaign this year at HK as one could not think of a better platform than this one. The show witnesses the convergence of leading gems & jewellery players from across the globe. India's skill-set in cutting and polishing diamonds and gemstones makes India a predominant leader in diamond manufacturing and coloured gemstone manufacturing. With the ready availability of raw material, cost-effective labour and skills passed through generations, India is the preferred source for gems and jewellery products by buyers from the world over. With a five million strong workforce employed across the sector, the gems and jewellery industry contributes 7% to the country's GDP. The Campaign features India as the one-stop destination to source world-class gems and jewellery.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished