Tango acquires majority stake in Liberia diamond project

Today

Tango Mining said it signed an acquisition agreement with West Mining to acquire an 80 percent interest in the Mano River project, in Liberia.

The company would assume all holding costs while West Mining would provide full local support and assistance to Tango within Liberia.

The property, it said, comprises of one recently granted 104.3 square kilometer diamond mineral exploration licence located in the western part of Liberia.

This part of Liberia was well known for the wide spread occurrence of alluvial diamonds and the known presence of kimberlites.

Tango said the Mineral Exploration License MEL7003018 was granted on 7 September 2018 and would expire on 7 September 2021.

The company was planning to develop an exploration programme by the end of the first quarter of 2019 and carry out the work on the property.

“This exploration work is expected to consist of geological and structural mapping, sampling and ground geophysical surveys,” it said.

Exploration for diamond bearing kimberlites had increased significantly since the 1980s and a number of distinct kimberlite clusters had been identified in western Liberia around the Mano River property.

This included Kumgbor, Mano Godua and Weasua.

The most important recent discovery, about 25 km north of the property was an area with three identified kimberlites, known as Camp Alpha, which was being explored by a private US-funded company.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished