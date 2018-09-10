Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
10 september 2018
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Tango acquires majority stake in Liberia diamond project
The company would assume all holding costs while West Mining would provide full local support and assistance to Tango within Liberia.
The property, it said, comprises of one recently granted 104.3 square kilometer diamond mineral exploration licence located in the western part of Liberia.
This part of Liberia was well known for the wide spread occurrence of alluvial diamonds and the known presence of kimberlites.
Tango said the Mineral Exploration License MEL7003018 was granted on 7 September 2018 and would expire on 7 September 2021.
The company was planning to develop an exploration programme by the end of the first quarter of 2019 and carry out the work on the property.
“This exploration work is expected to consist of geological and structural mapping, sampling and ground geophysical surveys,” it said.
Exploration for diamond bearing kimberlites had increased significantly since the 1980s and a number of distinct kimberlite clusters had been identified in western Liberia around the Mano River property.
This included Kumgbor, Mano Godua and Weasua.
The most important recent discovery, about 25 km north of the property was an area with three identified kimberlites, known as Camp Alpha, which was being explored by a private US-funded company.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished