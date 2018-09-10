Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
10 september 2018
27 august 2018
20 august 2018
13 august 2018
06 august 2018
Zimbabwe’s Murowa joins DPA
DPA chief executive Jean-Marc Lieberherr said they were elated to welcome RZ Murowa and RZM chief operating officer Manit Shah to their board of directors.
“The DPA will continue to play a vitally important role in the future of the diamond industry and broadening our representation and geographic reach will help ensure we maximise the positive impact we can have for the sector as a whole,” he said.
“We look forward to working closely with Manit and his colleagues at RZ Murowa.”
Shah said joining the DPA was an important milestone in the life of RZM and a recognition of the work they were doing to operate their assets responsibly and sustainably.
RZM acquired the diamond mine from Rio Tinto in 2015 and expanded considerably under its new leadership.
Having produced 255,000 carats in 2015, Murowa currently produces about 1.2 million carats of predominantly white gem quality diamonds.
RZM was currently pursuing a mix of an organic and in-organic growth strategy to grow its production to over 5 million carats per annum by 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished