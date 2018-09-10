Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
10 september 2018
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Tango inks deal to mine, market alluvial diamonds in Angola
Tango would be responsible for capital expenditures associated with alluvial diamond mine design and equipment acquisition as well as enhancing production.
It would receive 60 percent of proceeds from the sale of the diamonds.
The Moquita property was located about 50 km downstream from the high diamond value Camtu kimberlites.
These, and other kimberlites, had fed downstream alluvial diamond deposits along ancient, north trending river systems including the Lauchimo River, which flows south to north across the property, said Tango.
“Such alluvial diamond deposits have been exploited by artisanal miners and a number of companies for many years; however, the area is still considered relatively undeveloped given the Property's diamond potential,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished