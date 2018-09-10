Tango inks deal to mine, market alluvial diamonds in Angola

Tango Mining said it signed a services agreement for mining and marketing of diamonds with Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL (Moquita) on a 147 square kilometer portion of a concession within the Lauchimo River basin, in Angola’s Lunda Norte Province.

Tango would be responsible for capital expenditures associated with alluvial diamond mine design and equipment acquisition as well as enhancing production.

It would receive 60 percent of proceeds from the sale of the diamonds.

The Moquita property was located about 50 km downstream from the high diamond value Camtu kimberlites.

These, and other kimberlites, had fed downstream alluvial diamond deposits along ancient, north trending river systems including the Lauchimo River, which flows south to north across the property, said Tango.

“Such alluvial diamond deposits have been exploited by artisanal miners and a number of companies for many years; however, the area is still considered relatively undeveloped given the Property's diamond potential,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



