Mountain Province rakes in $27 mln from latest diamond sale

Today

Mountain Province Diamonds said it raked in $26.9 million from the 411.3 carats sold at its seventh diamond sale that was concluded on August 31.

The stones produced at its Gahcho Kué mine in Canada were sold at an average price of $65 per carat, it said in a statement.

"Our seventh sale generated high competition levels which allowed us to sell all lots and achieve full revenue," said company vice president diamond marketing Reid Mackie.

"Consistent with the wider rough diamond market, prices saw single digit decreases overall. Lower qualities and smaller sizes experienced price pressure but our +10.8 carat specials performed well and made a strong contribution to the higher total sale result."

Mountain Province president Stuart Brown said production from the mine and the plant continue to outperform their expectations with the higher grades continuing to help generate more carats, which contributed to their positive cash generation.

Gahcho Kué was the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12-year mine plan.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



