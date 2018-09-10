Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
10 september 2018
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Mountain Province rakes in $27 mln from latest diamond sale
The stones produced at its Gahcho Kué mine in Canada were sold at an average price of $65 per carat, it said in a statement.
"Our seventh sale generated high competition levels which allowed us to sell all lots and achieve full revenue," said company vice president diamond marketing Reid Mackie.
"Consistent with the wider rough diamond market, prices saw single digit decreases overall. Lower qualities and smaller sizes experienced price pressure but our +10.8 carat specials performed well and made a strong contribution to the higher total sale result."
Mountain Province president Stuart Brown said production from the mine and the plant continue to outperform their expectations with the higher grades continuing to help generate more carats, which contributed to their positive cash generation.
Gahcho Kué was the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12-year mine plan.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished