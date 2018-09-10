Almost 100-strong India Pavilion at Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

An India Pavilion organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) comprising 94 companies from across the loose diamonds, gemstones and jewellery sectors will participate in the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which opens today.

Hong Kong is the second-largest export market for Indian gem and jewellery exports and the India Pavilion, under the auspices of the GJEPC, will bring together some of the leading exporters to showcase a wide spectrum of gem and jewellery products that the country has to offer.

According to the organizers, the HK September Fair will host more than 3,700 exhibitors across two venues - the AWE and the HKCEC - that gives buyers access to the most seasoned manufacturers of diamonds, including fancy-shaped gems. Suppliers from all the diamond-cutting centres in the world are represented at the fair. Also, a number of companies exhibiting jewellery studded with diamonds, including fancy coloured diamonds, gemstones and pearls as well as suppliers of loose precious materials, packaging, tools, equipment and industry-related technologies will be hosted, giving professional buyers the option to streamline their sourcing and buying processes.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



