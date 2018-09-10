Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
10 september 2018
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Almost 100-strong India Pavilion at Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair
Hong Kong is the second-largest export market for Indian gem and jewellery exports and the India Pavilion, under the auspices of the GJEPC, will bring together some of the leading exporters to showcase a wide spectrum of gem and jewellery products that the country has to offer.
According to the organizers, the HK September Fair will host more than 3,700 exhibitors across two venues - the AWE and the HKCEC - that gives buyers access to the most seasoned manufacturers of diamonds, including fancy-shaped gems. Suppliers from all the diamond-cutting centres in the world are represented at the fair. Also, a number of companies exhibiting jewellery studded with diamonds, including fancy coloured diamonds, gemstones and pearls as well as suppliers of loose precious materials, packaging, tools, equipment and industry-related technologies will be hosted, giving professional buyers the option to streamline their sourcing and buying processes.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished