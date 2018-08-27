Exclusive

Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom

Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...

Yesterday

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

27 august 2018

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pandora ranked first for responsible sourcing

Today
Pandora was ranked first for its responsible sourcing on Morgan Stanley’s Environmental, Social and Governmental annual report among 10 largest companies in jewellery industry, according to Rapaport.
The company said that it takes much effort to provide suitable working conditions for its workers and devotes substantial attention to responsible purchasing of gold and silver.
“We are dedicated to making our jewelry as sustainable as possible, while also making sure that our employees all over the world enjoy good working conditions,” Trine Pondal, Pandora’s head of sustainability, was quoted by the agency as saying on Tuesday. “We believe that our initiatives in this area not only benefit Pandora, but also our suppliers and the rest of the jewelry industry.”
It is the second consecutive year that Pandora topped other luxury goods retailers, such as Richemont, Swatch Group, Kering and others.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished 

