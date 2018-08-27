Pandora ranked first for responsible sourcing

Today

Pandora was ranked first for its responsible sourcing on Morgan Stanley’s Environmental, Social and Governmental annual report among 10 largest companies in jewellery industry, according to Rapaport.

The company said that it takes much effort to provide suitable working conditions for its workers and devotes substantial attention to responsible purchasing of gold and silver.

“We are dedicated to making our jewelry as sustainable as possible, while also making sure that our employees all over the world enjoy good working conditions,” Trine Pondal, Pandora’s head of sustainability, was quoted by the agency as saying on Tuesday. “We believe that our initiatives in this area not only benefit Pandora, but also our suppliers and the rest of the jewelry industry.”

It is the second consecutive year that Pandora topped other luxury goods retailers, such as Richemont, Swatch Group, Kering and others.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished



