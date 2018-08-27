CIBJO Coloured Stone Commission promotes responsible practices in the diamond sector

Today

The CIBJO Coloured Stone Commission has released the fourth Special Report that looks at efforts being taken to promote responsible practices in the sector, while taking into consideration the very different conditions that exist in the coloured gemstone industry.





Image credit: CIBJO





In the report Charles Abouchar, the Head of the CIBJO Coloured Stone Commission, said that the biggest part of couloured gemstones are produced by artisanal miners and drew attention to the difficulties the sector faces every day.

“More than 80 percent of rough coloured gemstones that come into the pipeline is produced by tens of thousands of artisanal miners, at a great many small-scale mine sites around the world,” wrote Mr. Abouchar. “But it is not only the logistical difficulties that make the coloured gemstone sector such a tough nut to crack. The potential of an overly cumbersome responsible sourcing system having unintended consequences is also a critical factor. Policies that could economically disadvantage artisanal or small-scale miners, by restricting their ability to be fully involved in the business, could place at risk literally millions of ordinary people whose lives and communities are currently supported by gemstone mining.”

Mr. Abouchar added that the Commission plans to produce an abridged version of the Coloured Stone Blue Book, which will be easier for retailers and their staff to understand and use.

The special report was issued ahead of the 2018 CIBJO Congress in Bogotá, Colombia, which will be held from on October 15-17, 2018.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished