Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
Yesterday
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
De Beers diamond sales fall, confirms giving buyers nod to reject smaller, lower value stones
Image credit: De Beers Group
Although the value of diamonds sold during the period under review was still provisional, it was not far from the $507 million realised a year earlier.
The group, which was 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, confirmed earlier reports by Bloomberg that it had given diamond buyers at its sight a green-light to reject some lower-quality stones.
“De Beers provided Sightholders with the opportunity to re-phase the allocation of some smaller, lower value rough diamonds,” said Company chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“Demand remains stable ahead of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.”
De Beers, which traditionally required sightholders to take what is offered, also lowered prices in 2016 following India’s move to ban high-value currency notes lowered demand.
Unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg alleged that the market had been hurt by too much supply, lower profit margins in major cutting centers such as Surat in India and the depreciation of the Indian rupee.
There was also new competition from man-made gems.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished