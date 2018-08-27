De Beers diamond sales fall, confirms giving buyers nod to reject smaller, lower value stones

Today

Image credit: De Beers Group

Anglo American said the value of rough diamonds sold by De Beers dropped to $505 million during the seventh cycle of 2018 compared to $533 million recorded in the sixth cycle of 2017.Although the value of diamonds sold during the period under review was still provisional, it was not far from the $507 million realised a year earlier.The group, which was 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, confirmed earlier reports by Bloomberg that it had given diamond buyers at its sight a green-light to reject some lower-quality stones.“De Beers provided Sightholders with the opportunity to re-phase the allocation of some smaller, lower value rough diamonds,” said Company chief executive Bruce Cleaver.“Demand remains stable ahead of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.”De Beers, which traditionally required sightholders to take what is offered, also lowered prices in 2016 following India’s move to ban high-value currency notes lowered demand.Unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg alleged that the market had been hurt by too much supply, lower profit margins in major cutting centers such as Surat in India and the depreciation of the Indian rupee.There was also new competition from man-made gems.