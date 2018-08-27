Lithoquest intersects kimberlite at North Kimberley project

Lithoquest Diamonds said it intersected kimberlite in the first drill hole at target 1804 on its wholly-owned North Kimberley diamond project in Western Australia.

Company chief executive Bruce Counts said the discovery of kimberlite was a “significant success” as no discoveries had been made in the area for 20 years.

“Results confirm the prospective nature of the North Kimberley Diamond Project and highlight the potential for additional discoveries in the area,” he said.

Lithoquest said extensively clay-altered basalt was intersected from the top of the hole at 5.7 metres to 100.5 metres, followed by kimberlite breccia to 124.3 metres.

The kimberlite breccia was characterised by xenoliths of the local volcanic and sedimentary sequence.

It said core would be shipped to Canada for detailed observation, laboratory analysis and diamond testing, adding diamond results were expected before the end of the year.

The company said that results from ground geophysical surveys over target 1804 and the textures observed in the kimberlite suggest the occurrence was a pipe.

It, however, said that additional drilling and petrographic work would be required to definitively determine the geometry and nature of the body.

Lithoquest said it also tested target 1805 with one drill hole during the second phase of drilling, but no kimberlite was intersected.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



