Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
Yesterday
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Lithoquest intersects kimberlite at North Kimberley project
Company chief executive Bruce Counts said the discovery of kimberlite was a “significant success” as no discoveries had been made in the area for 20 years.
“Results confirm the prospective nature of the North Kimberley Diamond Project and highlight the potential for additional discoveries in the area,” he said.
Lithoquest said extensively clay-altered basalt was intersected from the top of the hole at 5.7 metres to 100.5 metres, followed by kimberlite breccia to 124.3 metres.
The kimberlite breccia was characterised by xenoliths of the local volcanic and sedimentary sequence.
It said core would be shipped to Canada for detailed observation, laboratory analysis and diamond testing, adding diamond results were expected before the end of the year.
The company said that results from ground geophysical surveys over target 1804 and the textures observed in the kimberlite suggest the occurrence was a pipe.
It, however, said that additional drilling and petrographic work would be required to definitively determine the geometry and nature of the body.
Lithoquest said it also tested target 1805 with one drill hole during the second phase of drilling, but no kimberlite was intersected.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished