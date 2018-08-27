Exclusive

Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom

Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...

Today

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

27 august 2018

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 294.9 million in August

Today
News

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, has announced diamond sales results for August and eight months of 2018.





In August, ALROSA Group sold USD 294.9 million worth of rough and polished diamonds (+14% YoY). Rough diamond sales by value amounted to USD 283.2 million, polished diamond sales – USD 11.7 million.
ALROSA’s total diamond sales in January-August 2018 grew by 9% YoY up to USD 3.323 billion, including rough diamond sales of USD 3.256 billion and polished diamond sales of USD 67 million.
“Despite traditional August market slowdown, sales of both rough and polished diamonds were much higher than a year before. Positive trends in diamond jewelry sales observed since the beginning of the year contribute to stable demand for almost the entire range of our products, especially for high-price rough diamonds, – says ALROSA Deputy CEO for Sales Yury Okoemov. – Basically, we maintain moderately positive outlook for the rough and polished diamond market growth in 2018. In the medium term, rough diamond sales will be supported by the growing demand for diamond jewelry in the main jewelry consuming countries – the US, China and India.”

