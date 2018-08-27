ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 294.9 million in August

Today

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, has announced diamond sales results for August and eight months of 2018.





Image credit: ALROSA





In August, ALROSA Group sold USD 294.9 million worth of rough and polished diamonds (+14% YoY). Rough diamond sales by value amounted to USD 283.2 million, polished diamond sales – USD 11.7 million.

ALROSA’s total diamond sales in January-August 2018 grew by 9% YoY up to USD 3.323 billion, including rough diamond sales of USD 3.256 billion and polished diamond sales of USD 67 million.

“Despite traditional August market slowdown, sales of both rough and polished diamonds were much higher than a year before. Positive trends in diamond jewelry sales observed since the beginning of the year contribute to stable demand for almost the entire range of our products, especially for high-price rough diamonds, – says ALROSA Deputy CEO for Sales Yury Okoemov. – Basically, we maintain moderately positive outlook for the rough and polished diamond market growth in 2018. In the medium term, rough diamond sales will be supported by the growing demand for diamond jewelry in the main jewelry consuming countries – the US, China and India.”