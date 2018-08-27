Lucara pays Botswana $45.5m in taxes, royalties

Today

Lucara Botswana (formerly Boteti Mining) has paid $45.5 million in taxes and royalties to the Botswana government in 2017, according to a local newspaper.

“We continue participating in sustainable economic development projects, especially within communities found around your production assets,” Vice President Slumber Tsogwane was quoted as saying to Lucara by The Patriot on Sunday.

The company owns and operates the Karowe Mine located within Orapa/Letlhakane Kimberlite.

Karowe produced the world’s second largest diamond in 2015 – the 1,111 carats diamond later named Lesedi La Rona.

The mine had also unearthed several other exceptional diamonds like the Constellation.

Meanwhile, Lucara Botswana managing director Naseem Lahri said the name change was a sign of confidence that the group had on the local subsidiary.

She said the company would continue to invest in technology to increase production and create more employment opportunities.

They introduced new Large Diamond Recovery (LDR) X-Ray transmissive technology (XRT) machines in 2014, which processed harder ore and improve the recovery of exceptional diamonds.

Group chief executive Eira Thomas said they see potential in the Karowe mine.

The mine’s open life span was expected to last until 2026, but Thomas said that they would expand its life span through underground mining.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished