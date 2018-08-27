Exclusive
Debate on the main issues affecting the diamond business is absolutely critical - Ernie Blom
Having taken part in the fruitful discussions with the world leaders at the Asian Summit held recently in Vladivostok, Ernie Blom, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) now looks forward to taking the worthy inputs received at...
Today
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Lucara pays Botswana $45.5m in taxes, royalties
“We continue participating in sustainable economic development projects, especially within communities found around your production assets,” Vice President Slumber Tsogwane was quoted as saying to Lucara by The Patriot on Sunday.
The company owns and operates the Karowe Mine located within Orapa/Letlhakane Kimberlite.
Karowe produced the world’s second largest diamond in 2015 – the 1,111 carats diamond later named Lesedi La Rona.
The mine had also unearthed several other exceptional diamonds like the Constellation.
Meanwhile, Lucara Botswana managing director Naseem Lahri said the name change was a sign of confidence that the group had on the local subsidiary.
She said the company would continue to invest in technology to increase production and create more employment opportunities.
They introduced new Large Diamond Recovery (LDR) X-Ray transmissive technology (XRT) machines in 2014, which processed harder ore and improve the recovery of exceptional diamonds.
Group chief executive Eira Thomas said they see potential in the Karowe mine.
The mine’s open life span was expected to last until 2026, but Thomas said that they would expand its life span through underground mining.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished