Zim resumes diamond auction, attracts few international buyers

Zimbabwe, which recently resumed diamond auction, is said to have attracted fewer international buyers than anticipated, according to The Herald citing the Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

The diamonds auctioned were produced by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC).

The latest auction, which saw 450,000 carats being offered for sale, was the country’s third this year and it only attracted 32 buyers mainly from Asia, the Middle East and Africa, said MMCZ acting general manager Masimba Chandavengerwa.

"We sent invitations to over 100 buyers but the response was not as good as we expected," he was quoted saying, but without explaining why there was a poor response.

"Our international participants are mainly India, Dubai, Israel, South Africa, Namibia and Botswana."

ZCDC had since the beginning of the year produced about 1.8 million carats of diamonds, which was its total output last year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished