POZ eyes Ellendale Diamond Mine

Today
News

POZ Minerals said it will lodge an expression of interest for the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region.

news_07092018_ellendale.png
Image credit: Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety


The company said it was “extremely well placed and eminently qualified” to operate the project.
“The acquisition of the Ellendale Diamond Mine lease would provide an excellent commercial opportunity for POZ to consolidate control over the entire Ellendale and Blina diamond fields,” it said.
“This would result in economies of scale and efficiencies in exploration and development and would be a major step towards building a branded diamond mining company producing the Fancy Yellows for which Blina and Ellendale are justifiably famous.” 
The Western Australian Government recently said it was looking for expressions of interest to reopen and operate the diamond mine.
Ellendale was previously mined by Kimberley Diamond Company from 2002 to July 2015 before it went into liquidation.
The Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety had been managing the site through the abandoned mines programme.
Submissions from the interested parties would close on November 30 and an official decision was expected early 2019.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished


