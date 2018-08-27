Namibia wants more diamond polishers

Namibia’s deputy mines minister Kornelia Shilunga said there is need for the training of more people in diamond polishing countrywide, according to the national broadcaster, NBC.

The southern African nation had an ambitious plan of adding value to its diamonds, but progress had been frustratingly slow.

One of the country’s diamond manufactures, KGK Diamonds, recently sent Namibians to India for training.

The deputy minister handed over certificates to the four KGK Diamonds employees who received training in mining, polishing of diamonds and gemstones, among other things, in the Asian country.

This was the first initiative by the company, which plans to send more of its employees to India.

Namibia produced about 2-million carats of rough diamonds in 2017.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished