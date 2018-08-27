Tokyo firm launches first lab-grown diamond production unit in Japan

Tokyo-based Pure Diamond Co., which claims to be the nation’s first producer of gem-quality lab-grown diamonds, aims for an initial annual output of 24,000 carats.

The company plans to begin by selling its stones to Japanese wholesalers and retailers, before moving directly into the retail and e-commerce sector in a later phrase. It will use other synthetics suppliers’ prices as its benchmark.

Pure Diamond’s technology, including blockchain, will ensure its lab-grown diamonds are traceable and remain separate from natural stones in the supply chain.

China is currently thought to be the largest grower of diamonds. The global market is about 3% to 4% of the size of the natural sector, for which global rough production is approximately 150 mn carats.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished