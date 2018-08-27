Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
IDE gets government support; offers free flights for diamond buyers
“The relationship between the government and the diamond industry was in need of improvement,” Kahlon said. “The President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, Yoram Dvash, and I have brought this relationship onto a positive path. Together we have worked out a program to assist the industry in many of the challenges it faces.”
A direct result of the new relationship is a groundbreaking campaign, “Fly to Buy”, announced by IDE President Yoram Dvash at the event. This campaign, which will run from October to December 2018, will enable diamond buyers to fly to Israel for free, if they purchase $150,000 worth of diamonds during their visit to the exchange. The cost of the flight will be reimbursed up to $1,000.
Dvash said that the government had committed to providing more than $4 mn to finance the industry’s marketing efforts over the next five years. “This is an unprecedented gesture of support for the diamond industry, and a major boost for us in these challenging times,” Dvash added.
