IDE gets government support; offers free flights for diamond buyers

Today

The New Year celebration on the IDE trading floor on Aug 6, the Israel’s Minister of Finance, Moshe Kahlon, announced the Israeli government’s support to the country’s diamond industry.

“The relationship between the government and the diamond industry was in need of improvement,” Kahlon said. “The President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, Yoram Dvash, and I have brought this relationship onto a positive path. Together we have worked out a program to assist the industry in many of the challenges it faces.”

A direct result of the new relationship is a groundbreaking campaign, “Fly to Buy”, announced by IDE President Yoram Dvash at the event. This campaign, which will run from October to December 2018, will enable diamond buyers to fly to Israel for free, if they purchase $150,000 worth of diamonds during their visit to the exchange. The cost of the flight will be reimbursed up to $1,000.

Dvash said that the government had committed to providing more than $4 mn to finance the industry’s marketing efforts over the next five years. “This is an unprecedented gesture of support for the diamond industry, and a major boost for us in these challenging times,” Dvash added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished