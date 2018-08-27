Exclusive

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

27 august 2018

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

Russia to legalize online sale of jewellery

The online sale of jewellery in Russia might be legalized, according to a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation on “The amendments to the list of products and manufacturing residues the sale of which is prohibited”, says TASS.
The agency reports that the draft suggests the prohibition on jewellery online sales be removed from the law. The information was featured on the website regulation.gov.ru.
The Head of the Internet Trading Industry Association, Artyom Sokolov, noted that the government’s decision to legalize the online sale of jewellery in the country would boost the country’s e-commerce.
“We are very happy that the government has supported our initiative and actively works towards the expansion of product categories for online realization. It could greatly boost the legal development of e-commerce in the country,” TASS quoted the Head of the association as saying.
According to the association, the online sales of jewellery in Russia have tripled to 5.6 bn roubles in 2017, despite the restrictions in sales of these products.
Sokolov added that the total sales of jewellery in 2018 would reach 200 bn roubles, out of which 7% would account for internet sales.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

