Russia to legalize online sale of jewellery

The online sale of jewellery in Russia might be legalized, according to a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation on “The amendments to the list of products and manufacturing residues the sale of which is prohibited”, says TASS.

The agency reports that the draft suggests the prohibition on jewellery online sales be removed from the law. The information was featured on the website regulation.gov.ru.

The Head of the Internet Trading Industry Association, Artyom Sokolov, noted that the government’s decision to legalize the online sale of jewellery in the country would boost the country’s e-commerce.

“We are very happy that the government has supported our initiative and actively works towards the expansion of product categories for online realization. It could greatly boost the legal development of e-commerce in the country,” TASS quoted the Head of the association as saying.

According to the association, the online sales of jewellery in Russia have tripled to 5.6 bn roubles in 2017, despite the restrictions in sales of these products.

Sokolov added that the total sales of jewellery in 2018 would reach 200 bn roubles, out of which 7% would account for internet sales.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

