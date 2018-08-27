Exclusive

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

27 august 2018

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

IJL joins Walpole to promote the interests of the British luxury industry

Today
News

International London Jewellery (IJL), an exhibition the best of luxury jewellery, has announced today that it joined the prestigious British luxury association, Walpole, which represents the interests of the British luxury industry.
Katie Morris, Head of Buyer Programmes, said that the association’s primary objective is to promote excellence and the best of British talent and craftsmanship, and IJL would help Walpole showcase the Best of British fine jewellery.
Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole, welcomed a new member of the association and highlighted Walpole’s mission to promote the interests of the British luxury industry.
“One of Walpole’s goals is to promote the British luxury sector and enable our members, especially new or small businesses, to access the right kind sales and showcasing opportunities and this is very much an objective shared with IJL, so we’re delighted to welcome them to Walpole,” she said.
Walpole members amongst the jewellery sector include Boodles, Swarovski, Asprey and designers, Shaun Leane and Jessica McCormack and others.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished