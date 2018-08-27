IJL joins Walpole to promote the interests of the British luxury industry

Today

International London Jewellery (IJL), an exhibition the best of luxury jewellery, has announced today that it joined the prestigious British luxury association, Walpole, which represents the interests of the British luxury industry.

Katie Morris, Head of Buyer Programmes, said that the association’s primary objective is to promote excellence and the best of British talent and craftsmanship, and IJL would help Walpole showcase the Best of British fine jewellery.

Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole, welcomed a new member of the association and highlighted Walpole’s mission to promote the interests of the British luxury industry.

“One of Walpole’s goals is to promote the British luxury sector and enable our members, especially new or small businesses, to access the right kind sales and showcasing opportunities and this is very much an objective shared with IJL, so we’re delighted to welcome them to Walpole,” she said.

Walpole members amongst the jewellery sector include Boodles, Swarovski, Asprey and designers, Shaun Leane and Jessica McCormack and others.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished



