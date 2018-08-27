Recovery of big stones help Gem Diamonds boosts H1 revenue

Gem Diamonds, which recovered a record number of large and high-value diamonds from the Letseng mine, said its revenue leaped 80 percent to $167.7 million in the six months ended June 30 from $92.9 million, a year earlier.

It the improvement in revenue generated was due to the improvement in the frequency of the recovery of large, high-quality white diamonds and further aided by a 24 percent increase in total carats sold.

Letseng recovered 10 diamonds greater than 100 carats in the first half.

Meanwhile, the company’s pre-tax profit jumped to $64.8 million in the first half from $2.3 million in the year-earlier period, as a result.

It said average prices also rose 54.1 percent to $2,742 per carat from $1,799 per carat in the first half of 2017.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished