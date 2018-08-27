Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
Frontier Diamonds recovers 111.5 ct gem at SA mine
The diamond was unearthed during processing of material from the kimberlite at the project and some tailings from the neighbouring Sedibeng mine, it said.
Frontier’s previous biggest recovery from the project had been a 1.45 carats stone.
The value of the diamond would be established following an independent valuation.
“Since this processing was part of a perging process to prepare the newly built dual-purpose tailings plant for processing the Bellsbank bulk sample, the true origin of the diamond cannot be confirmed and further test will be conducted to determine whether it is from the Bellsbank pipe or Sedibeng fissure,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished