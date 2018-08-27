Frontier Diamonds recovers 111.5 ct gem at SA mine

Today

Frontier Diamonds said it recovered a 111.5 carat diamond at its Bellsbank project in central South Africa.

The diamond was unearthed during processing of material from the kimberlite at the project and some tailings from the neighbouring Sedibeng mine, it said.

Frontier’s previous biggest recovery from the project had been a 1.45 carats stone.

The value of the diamond would be established following an independent valuation.

“Since this processing was part of a perging process to prepare the newly built dual-purpose tailings plant for processing the Bellsbank bulk sample, the true origin of the diamond cannot be confirmed and further test will be conducted to determine whether it is from the Bellsbank pipe or Sedibeng fissure,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished