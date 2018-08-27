Exclusive

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

27 august 2018

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

The auction house Bonhams has a new owner

The British auction house Bonhams, known for its sales of jewellery, art, cars and wine, has announced that it had been sold to the London-based private equity firm Epiris.

news_05092018_bonhams.png
Image credit: Bonhams


“Epiris has a demonstrable and successful track record in investment in growing brands, and we believe that together we can continue to expand the business whilst still offering the highest possible level of service wherever we operate,” said Matthew Girling, the CEO of the auction house.
The financial details of the operation were not disclosed.
Matthew Girling will keep his current position as the CEO, while Sotheby’s ex-CEO Bruno Vinciguerra will join the board as executive chairman. 
Bonhams, which has a 225-year history, operates across the world and has sales rooms in London, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

