The auction house Bonhams has a new owner

The British auction house Bonhams, known for its sales of jewellery, art, cars and wine, has announced that it had been sold to the London-based private equity firm Epiris.





Image credit: Bonhams





“Epiris has a demonstrable and successful track record in investment in growing brands, and we believe that together we can continue to expand the business whilst still offering the highest possible level of service wherever we operate,” said Matthew Girling, the CEO of the auction house.

The financial details of the operation were not disclosed.

Matthew Girling will keep his current position as the CEO, while Sotheby’s ex-CEO Bruno Vinciguerra will join the board as executive chairman.

Bonhams, which has a 225-year history, operates across the world and has sales rooms in London, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished