BlueRock starts kimberlite processing from Kareevlei’s KV1 pipe

Today

Image credit: BlueRock Diamonds

BlueRock Diamonds said it has commenced kimberlite processing from the KV1 pipe at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.It said the KV1 pipe, one of five known kimberlite pipes within the project, had an inferred mineral resource grade of 6.3 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht).This was 40 percent higher than the KV2 pipe where processing commenced in 2014.Company chief executive Adam Waugh said that kimberlite processing from KV1 was anticipated to increase the overall grade, allowing for greater flexibility in production and more consistent results.The company said that the crushing circuit at Kareevlei was now processing at target production level of 80 tonnes per hour following the installation of a second cone crusher and the implementation of optimisation initiatives.This was expected to allow the company to alleviate the production challenges often faced in the rainy period from January to April through establishing a stockpile of crushed material for processing.