Namdia maintains lid on clients’ identity for ‘security’ reasons

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trader, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia), has maintained a lid on the identity of its clients, despite pressure to do so by the local media.
The firm, which recently called for new diamond buyers had been accused of secretly selling diamonds worth billions of Namibian dollars cheaply to Middle East companies, according to the Namibian newspaper.
Namdia spokesperson Usi Hoëbeb was quoted as saying that 10 companies would be likely selected to buy the stones over a two-year period.
Namdia was currently selling its diamonds to five companies, out of 20 companies that were secretively selected by government in 2016.
"The [Namdia] board of directors had resolved to open up the process to new clients. This is the start of that process to seek new clients," he said.
"Our clients thus far had preferred to remain anonymous, and for their own safety, we would not wish to compromise that."
This was in direct opposite to the partially state-owned Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) business practices as it publicly announces the names of its buyers to ensure transparency.
Hoebeb alleged that their clients had been targeted by some "unscrupulous elements" in society.
"We cannot risk that from happening in the future. We will, however, make this information available to our shareholder [mines ministry]," he said.
Namdia's annual report for 2016/17 showed that it acquired rough diamonds from the NDTC for N$750 million and sold them for N$860 million, recording a profit of about N$110 million.
The Namibian newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that Namdia could have made more profit if it had opened up its bidding process to more companies, instead of cherry-picking buyers.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished

