Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
Zimbabwe pins hope on diamonds, gold
The Standard newspaper quoted the outgoing mines minister Winston Chitando as saying that diamond output would jump to 3 million carats from 1,8 million carats produced last year, while gold was forecast to exceed 100 tonnes by 2023.
“The mining sector contributed US$2,6 billion into the country’s economy last year and it is expected to contribute $12 billion by the end of 2023,” he said.
“It will be underpinned by the growth of the diamond sector by expanding their output by intensive exploration and the finalisation of the conglomerate plant which will see the country getting 3 million carats from 1,8 million carats produced last year.
“In terms of gold, 26 tonnes were produced last year and it is expected to reach 35 tonnes by year end and over 100 tonnes by 2023.”
Diamonds and gold were among Zimbabwe’s top eight foreign currency earners.
Zimbabwe’s diamond output had declined due to what Harare called “transitional challenges” following the establishment of the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, which replaced the previous Marange diamond mining companies.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished