ALROSA to present the largest deep purple-pink diamond in Hong Kong

Image credit: ALROSA

ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, is expected to participate in “Hong Kong Gem & Jewelry Fair”, which will be held in Hong Kong in September, and showcase a unique collection of large fancy-coloured diamonds.It will be the first time in the company’s history that ALROSA presents such a big collection of diamonds: 250 stones of different shapes and colours (including very rare colours) – purple, pink, orange and vivid-yellow. All the stones are certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).The star of the event will be an 11-carat deep purple-pink cushion-cut diamond. According to GIA, one of the leading gemological centers in the world, the diamond is the biggest stone of its colour grade that has ever been submitted to the institute for grading.Other “stars” of the collection include an orange-yellow diamond weighing more than 15 ct and an 11-carat vivid-yellow cushion-cut diamond.“The process of creating the collection took us more than a year. We believe that the craftsmen of ‘Brillianti ALROSA’ managed to create real masterpieces in polishing art and we are ready to show the world the examples of so-called ‘Russian cut’ which is characterized by the superior quality of work and strict requirements for meeting the standards. This collection will prove once again that ALROSA has great potential in fancy diamond market,” said ALROSA’s Deputy CEO Yuri Okoemov.The stones presented at the show in Hong Kong will then be sold during the auction “True Colours” (ALROSA’s fancy diamond tender) via the company’s digital platform.Since 2018 ALROSA distinguishes 19 colour groups of diamonds.