Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
ALROSA to present the largest deep purple-pink diamond in Hong Kong
Image credit: ALROSA
It will be the first time in the company’s history that ALROSA presents such a big collection of diamonds: 250 stones of different shapes and colours (including very rare colours) – purple, pink, orange and vivid-yellow. All the stones are certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).
The star of the event will be an 11-carat deep purple-pink cushion-cut diamond. According to GIA, one of the leading gemological centers in the world, the diamond is the biggest stone of its colour grade that has ever been submitted to the institute for grading.
Other “stars” of the collection include an orange-yellow diamond weighing more than 15 ct and an 11-carat vivid-yellow cushion-cut diamond.
“The process of creating the collection took us more than a year. We believe that the craftsmen of ‘Brillianti ALROSA’ managed to create real masterpieces in polishing art and we are ready to show the world the examples of so-called ‘Russian cut’ which is characterized by the superior quality of work and strict requirements for meeting the standards. This collection will prove once again that ALROSA has great potential in fancy diamond market,” said ALROSA’s Deputy CEO Yuri Okoemov.
The stones presented at the show in Hong Kong will then be sold during the auction “True Colours” (ALROSA’s fancy diamond tender) via the company’s digital platform.
Since 2018 ALROSA distinguishes 19 colour groups of diamonds.