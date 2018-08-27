Union Bank of India to exit Antwerp Diamond Center

Union Bank of India is reportedly pulling out of the Antwerp diamond center, as per a report in Bloomberg. According to Chief Executive Officer Rajkiran Rai Gundyadka, the Union Bank of India has issued notice that it will close its branch in the Belgian Port City within a year.

The reason is attributed to the fact that the Antwerp diamond trade did not generate the expected amount of business, particularly from the diamond sector, thereby not establishing viability of the branch. The bank follows the Antwerp Diamond Bank and Standard Chartered Plc in pulling out of the diamond industry.

Union Bank began its Antwerp operations four years ago, aiming to dedicate about 20% of its $200 mn loan book to diamonds in the first year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished