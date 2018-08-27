De Beers gives buyers nod to reject lower quality diamonds – report

Today

Image credit: De Beers Group

De Beers, which is 85 percent owned by Anglo American, has given diamond buyers at its sight this week the green-light to reject some lower-quality stones, according to Bloomberg citing “people familiar with the situation”.The group, which traditionally required sightholders to take what is offered was said to have lowered prices in 2016 following India’s move to ban high-value currency notes lowered demand.Bloomberg reports that the latest move showed the “weak state” of the low-end diamond market.“The market has been hurt by too much supply, lower profit margins in major cutting centers such as Surat in India and the depreciation of the Indian rupee,” the financial news agency noted.“There’s also new competition from man-made gems, such as De Beers’s Lightbox brand.”However, the sightholders would still manage to purchase their quota of gems before the end of the year, according to unnamed sources.It noted that by delaying their purchases, buyers were hoping that demand would rise during the gift-giving festival of Diwali, a Hindu celebration in early November.