Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
De Beers gives buyers nod to reject lower quality diamonds – report
Image credit: De Beers Group
The group, which traditionally required sightholders to take what is offered was said to have lowered prices in 2016 following India’s move to ban high-value currency notes lowered demand.
Bloomberg reports that the latest move showed the “weak state” of the low-end diamond market.
“The market has been hurt by too much supply, lower profit margins in major cutting centers such as Surat in India and the depreciation of the Indian rupee,” the financial news agency noted.
“There’s also new competition from man-made gems, such as De Beers’s Lightbox brand.”
However, the sightholders would still manage to purchase their quota of gems before the end of the year, according to unnamed sources.
It noted that by delaying their purchases, buyers were hoping that demand would rise during the gift-giving festival of Diwali, a Hindu celebration in early November.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished