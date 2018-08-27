India’s to become second largest jewellery market in 2018

Today

India is expected to overtake the US as the second-largest market for fine jewellery, next only to China, by the end of 2018, according to Euromonitor International representatives at the International Jewellery London (IJL) trade show, says a report in diamonds.net.

Sales of fine jewellery in the country are expected to reach $62.8 bn this year, surpassing the US, where consumers will spend $58.6 bn.

According to the research, the Indian jewellery market has increased 74% over the past five years versus 12% growth in the US over the same period. China, the largest market for fine jewellery, and Japan, the fourth largest, have both seen increases over the last five years. Hong Kong, which holds the fifth spot, has declined 8% to $7.2 bn.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished